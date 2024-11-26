Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Pakistan, Belarus to enhance economic, trade relations

Web Desk
3:59 PM | November 26, 2024
National

Pakistan and Belarus have reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen their economic and trade relations.

This came during one-on-one meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the positive progress in all aspects of Pakistan-Belarus relations during the past decade.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan attaches importance to its relations with Belarus.

He expressed the confidence that the visit of Belarusian President will be immensely helpful in opening new avenues of cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

The Prime Minister informed the visiting dignitary about Pakistan's economic recovery policy, which focuses on export-led growth and attracting investment from friendly countries.

The two leaders also discussed regional and international issues.

