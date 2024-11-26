Pakistan gear up for do-or-die second ODI against Zimbabwe

LAHORE - The stage is set for a high-stake second ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club today (Tuesday). Trailing 1-0 in the three-match series after an 80-run defeat via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method in the opening encounter, Pakistan must win to keep the series alive.

Pakistan’s loss in the first ODI exposed significant weaknesses in their batting lineup, with the team reeling at 60/6 before rain sealed their fate. However, the Men in Green are determined to make amends, with two changes announced in their playing XI for the second match. Tayyab Tahir and spinner Abrar Ahmed are set to make their ODI debuts, replacing Hasibullah and Mohammad Hasnain, respectively.

The revised Pakistan lineup aims to bolster their middle-order stability and add variety to their bowling attack. Captain Mohammad Rizwan will once again shoulder the responsibility of guiding the team in what promises to be a must-win encounter.

In the series opener, Zimbabwe showcased resilience and teamwork to secure a remarkable victory. Batting first, the hosts managed a modest total of 205, thanks to contributions from Sikandar Raza (39) and Richard Ngarava (48). Pakistan’s bowlers, led by debutant Faisal Akram (3-24) and Agha Salman (3-40), were efficient but lacked support from their batters.

Chasing 206, Pakistan’s top order faltered against the disciplined Zimbabwean attack. Blessing Muzarabani and Sean Williams played pivotal roles, leaving Pakistan in tatters before rain interrupted play. Zimbabwe’s calculated approach and efficient execution have given them a vital edge heading into the second match.

Ahead of the second ODI, Pakistan held an optional training session at Queens Sports Club, with a focus on strengthening their batting. The likes of Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, and Kamran Ghulam worked extensively in the nets. The fast bowlers, including Haris Rauf, opted for rest, indicating a strategic emphasis on managing their workload in challenging conditions.

Pakistan’s management will rely on key players like Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman to anchor the innings, while the bowling department hopes debutant Abrar Ahmed will provide crucial breakthroughs alongside Haris Rauf.

The hosts, buoyed by their first-match triumph, are eyeing a series win at home. Led by the experienced Craig Ervine and powered by versatile players like Sikandar Raza and Blessing Muzarabani, Zimbabwe’s well-rounded lineup is determined to maintain their dominance.

Zimbabwe’s middle-order struggles remain an area of concern, but their bowlers have consistently risen to the occasion. The hosts will look to exploit Pakistan’s vulnerabilities, aiming to seal the series with a match to spare.

The weather in Bulawayo poses a challenge, with forecasts predicting high humidity and a 43% chance of rain. Thunderstorms could interrupt proceedings, potentially influencing team strategies and playing conditions. The Queens Sports Club pitch, known for its balance between bat and ball, might favor spinners as the game progresses.

PROBABLE PLAYING XIS: ZIMBABWE: Joylord Gumbie, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu.