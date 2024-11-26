Pakistan’s blind baseball team honored for World Cup bronze medal win

LAHORE - The Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) celebrated the Pakistan blind baseball team’s historic bronze medal win at the 2024 WBSC Blind Baseball World Cup during a ceremony held in Rochdale, England. The team’s remarkable achievement, including victories against England, Hungary, and the USA, culminated in a bronze medal triumph over England in London this September. Distinguished guests at the event included Muhammad Tariq Wazir, Consul General of Pakistan in Manchester, and M Afzal Khan, MP for Manchester Rusholme, who presented medals to the team. PFB Secretary Syed Fakhar Ali Shah praised the team’s dedication and emphasized the power of sports in promoting inclusivity and unity. The ceremony also recognized contributors to the event’s success, including organizers and supporters like Saima Ashraf and Razia Chaudry. Shah encouraged continued support for athletes with disabilities, highlighting the team’s success as a symbol of resilience and talent. The Pakistan Federation Baseball remains committed to promoting baseball in all its forms and supporting athletes in Pakistan and abroad. The success of the Pakistan Blind Baseball Team is a clear reminder of the potential of every athlete, regardless of their abilities.