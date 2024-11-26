Pakistan’s tennis icon Rashid Malik pushes through pain for glory

Lahore - Pakistan ITF senior star Rashid Malik returned home from Pattaya, Thailand, after an injury-plagued campaign at the ITF Masters MT700 event. Despite his stellar form throughout the tournament, Malik was forced to forfeit both the singles and doubles finals due to severe groin and hamstring issues. In the singles final, Malik, seeded 4th, faced top-seeded Andy Brothers from Hong Kong in a highly anticipated clash. However, with the score at 0-1 in the first set, Malik had no choice but to retire due to debilitating pain. Similarly, in the 60-plus doubles final, Malik partnered with India’s Arun Aggarwal, forming the top-seeded duo. Facing Germany’s Peter Schubert and Rodigro Urrutia Fuentes, the pair was locked at 1-1 when Malik’s injury once again ended the match prematurely. Despite these setbacks, Malik continues to make Pakistan proud, earning valuable ITF Masters 500 ranking points in Thailand. Ranked among the world’s top 30 players in ITF’s senior circuit, Malik is the only Pakistani ever to achieve such a feat. His relentless pursuit of excellence has consistently brought laurels to the country, making him a beacon of inspiration for aspiring tennis players. Speaking about his condition, Malik shared: “My groin problem has restricted me to performing at only 60%, as I can’t push myself much physically. However, I am undergoing daily physical therapy to recover as quickly as possible.” Despite his current challenges, Malik remains focused on his recovery and upcoming tournaments. He expressed confidence in his ability to compete at the ITF Masters event in Lahore, where he hopes to capitalize on home advantage. Beyond Lahore, Malik is gearing up for the Dubai and Turkey ITF Masters events, with the ultimate goal of improving his global ranking and securing a historic ITF Masters World Championship title for Pakistan. “The tri-series and these tournaments are part of my larger journey. Winning an ITF Masters World Championship trophy for Pakistan remains my ultimate dream,” Malik affirmed.