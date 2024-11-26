Pakistan welcomes Belarusian president with formal ceremony in Islamabad

A formal welcome ceremony was held today at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad in honor of the President of the Republic of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko. The event marked the beginning of his official visit to Pakistan, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

The ceremony commenced with the national anthems of Pakistan and Belarus, played to a backdrop of diplomatic decorum and unity. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Armed Forces presented a guard of honor to the visiting dignitary, reflecting the deep respect and significance attached to the occasion.

Following the ceremony, President Lukashenko held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, discussing matters of mutual interest and areas for enhanced cooperation. This will be followed by delegation-level talks, where both sides will explore avenues for collaboration in various sectors, including trade, technology, and education.

A series of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements are expected to be exchanged between Pakistan and Belarus during the visit. These agreements aim to bolster economic and diplomatic ties, fostering a stronger partnership between the two countries.

The leaders will also issue a joint declaration, underscoring their shared commitment to furthering bilateral relations and addressing regional and global challenges collaboratively.

President Lukashenko’s visit highlights the growing relationship between Belarus and Pakistan, with both nations expressing optimism about future opportunities for cooperation and development.