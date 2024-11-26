The Opium Wars, spanning from 1839 to 1860, were a pivotal series of conflicts between China and Western powers, primarily Britain. Triggered by China’s attempts to halt the destructive effects of opium trade on its society, tensions escalated as Britain refused to end its lucrative opium exports. The wars, marked by military confrontations and unequal treaties, exposed China’s vulnerability and led to its defeat. The Treaty of Nanjing in 1842 and the subsequent Treaty of Tianjin in 1858 forced China to cede territories, open ports for trade, and grant extraterritorial rights. These events signified China’s decline and marked a turning point in its history of foreign relations.