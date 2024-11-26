People are not with PTI protesters, says Saiful Malook

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (N) Lahore President Saiful Malook Khokhar said on Monday that people had completely rejected so called revolutionists and those spreading chaos. wwIn a statement issued here on Monday, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was using people for their personal motives. Saiful Malook Khokhar said that now people were well aware of the real face of PTI. He said that with the grace of Allah Almighty country was moving in right direction.”Whenever leaders from foreign countries arrive in Pakistan with an aim of making an investment, PTI gives call for sit-ins and protests”, he added.