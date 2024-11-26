Tuesday, November 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM reiterates govt’s commitment to end violence against women

PM reiterates govt’s commitment to end violence against women
NEWS WIRE
November 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD -  Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reaffirmed government’s commitment to a Pakistan where women lived with dignity and safety.  “Violence against women is not only a grave human rights violation but also a profound obstacle to the progress and prosperity of our nation,” the prime minister said in a post on X handle on the observance of ‘International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women’ on November 25.  

To this end, he further said, the government stood committed towards strengthening the legal frameworks to combat gender-based violence, ensuring strict enforcement of existing laws including protection against harassment of women at workplace act, and creating accessible mechanisms for justice.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1732596772.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024