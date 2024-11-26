PM Shehbaz, COAS attend funeral of martyred security personnel in Rawalpindi

The funeral prayers for three security personnel who were martyred during the ongoing protests in Islamabad were held at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir attended the ceremony.

The ISPR reported that the martyred soldiers, who lost their lives during protests in the capital, have been sent to their respective hometowns for burial with full military honors.

The fallen heroes include Naik Muhammad Ramzan (47, from District Karak), Sepoy Gulfam Khan (29, from District Rawalpindi), and Sepoy Shah Nawaz (33, from District Sibi).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need for peace, stating, “Pakistan cannot afford chaos and bloodshed for political gains. The entire nation pays tribute to the martyred Rangers and police officials who have laid down their lives, as well as those injured in these riots.”