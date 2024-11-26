Political parties condemn delay in construction of highways in Mohmand

Mohmand - The Mohmand Political Alliance organized a protest sit-in on Monday against the delay in the construction of the Peshawar-Mohmand-Bajaur main highway at Lower Mohmand Ekkaghund Bazaar.

According to details, the Mohmand Seyasi Itehad, which includes social welfare organizations of the district such as JUI (Fazl), ANP, Jamaat-e-Islami, Qaumi Watan Party, Haqq-Do-Tehreek, PTM, Mohmand Welfare Organization, and PPP, along with political leaders and social activists, participated in the protest. Mohmand Seyasi Itehad (MSI) President Jangriz Khan, JUI-F Amir Maulana Arif Haqqani, JI Amir Saeed Khan, ANP President Malik Saifullah, Mohmand Welfare Organization President Mir Afzal, PTM leader Razzaq Safi, Ayaz Qari, and QWP leader Malik Mustafa were among those who addressed the protestors.

They stated that the Karapa Road, Sar-lara Road, and the Pak-Afghan trade highway Gursal Road in Mohmand district are in a state of disrepair.

The speakers noted that for the past four years, these roads have been deteriorating, and the provincial government has been using delaying tactics in their construction. “The government collects millions of rupees in taxes from the minerals of Mohmand district every month,” they said.

However, they complained that the condition of the roads in Mohmand district is worsening day by day. They criticized the provincial government for spending all its funds on rallies and processions against the federal government, while showing no interest in the construction of roads.

Due to the delay in construction, locals and travellers from Bajaur have been suffering for the past four years, they said. They also pointed out that elected representatives are more focused on securing the release of the founder of PTI than on the development and progress of the people.

The speakers remarked that after the FATA merger, the problems and difficulties faced by the people of the tribal districts have been increasing rather than decreasing.

They warned that if the issue of constructing the main highway is not resolved urgently, leaders and workers of all political parties will launch a full-scale protest movement, and the highway will be permanently closed. They added that all political parties had previously threatened to close the Mohmand-Bajaur highway to all types of traffic if their demands were not met.