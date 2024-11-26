Tuesday, November 26, 2024
PTA initiates second trial to block unregistered VPNs ahead of December deadline

PTA initiates second trial to block unregistered VPNs ahead of December deadline
Web Desk
8:14 PM | November 26, 2024
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched a two-day trial to block unregistered virtual private networks (VPNs) used to access restricted websites, as part of its ongoing efforts to regulate VPN usage.

Set to conclude on November 30, the PTA's initiative mandates that VPN users, including banks, embassies, IT firms, and freelancers, register their networks by the deadline. Starting December 1, action will be taken against unregistered VPNs, with approximately 25,000 VPNs already registered.

During a consultation session on November 21, the PTA engaged key stakeholders, including representatives from PSEB, PAFLA, PASHA, and the Ministry of IT, to refine the VPN registration process and address concerns regarding business continuity and data security.

PTA Chairman Hafeezur Rehman clarified that VPNs are not being banned outright but regulated in line with global practices, emphasizing their importance for businesses while ensuring compliance with national policies. Stakeholders have urged the government to provide additional time for registration to minimize potential disruptions.

The PTA reiterated its commitment to supporting legitimate VPN users while addressing concerns about anti-state and unethical content.

Web Desk

National

