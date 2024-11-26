Tuesday, November 26, 2024
PTI announces D-Chowk sit-in as clashes erupt with security forces

Web Desk
6:53 PM | November 26, 2024
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has declared a sit-in at Islamabad's D-Chowk, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur leading the main convoy from Peshawar.

Gandapur stated that the protest would continue until further instructions are issued.

Reports indicate that the PTI convoy reached China Chowk, where protesters removed barriers and clashed with security forces. Law enforcement responded with tear gas shelling as protesters advanced, setting trees on fire along the green belt in retaliation.

Some PTI workers managed to reach D-Chowk but were pushed back by security forces. Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi were reportedly in their vehicles behind China Chowk during the clashes.

