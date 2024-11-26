PTI leadership meets Imran Khan in Adiala Jail to finalize protest strategy

Key leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Shibli Faraz, and Asad Qaisar, met with the party’s founder, , at Adiala Jail on Monday night. The meeting, which lasted about 40 minutes, focused on finalizing the strategy for PTI’s ongoing "final march."

The PTI leaders arrived at the prison around midnight and discussed the prevailing political situation. According to sources, Barrister Gohar briefed on the government’s proposals to allow the PTI to hold its rally and protest sit-in at an alternative location, instead of the iconic D-Chowk in Islamabad.

Following the discussions, reportedly recorded a video message addressing the party leadership and workers. While the details of the message remain undisclosed, sources indicate that it contains crucial decisions regarding the upcoming protest activities, with an official announcement expected soon.

After the meeting, Barrister Gohar and Asad Qaisar also met with Bushra Bibi and PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur.

Earlier in the day, Barrister Gohar emphasized PTI’s resolve, declaring there is "no going back" from the planned final protest. This stance underscores the party’s commitment to moving forward with its political mobilization.

Sources suggest that one of the government’s proposals may have been accepted, a point likely addressed in Imran Khan’s forthcoming message.

The political landscape remains tense as PTI continues to prepare for its final protest march, with party leaders affirming their determination to press ahead despite government negotiations.