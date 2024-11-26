PTI march touches Islamabad amid deadly clashes

Constable dies, 119 policemen injured, says Punjab Police spokesman. Punjab IGP claims 22 police vehicles badly damaged. Dozens of PTI supporters wounded in clashes, hundreds detained. Section 144 extended in Punjab till Thursday. PTI spokesperson rejects reports of talks with govt team. Bushra Bibi says will stand with protesters till last breath. No deal with govt this time unless Khan released.

ISLAMABAD/ ATTOCK - A police constable died and 119 policemen and dozens of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters were injured amid violent clashes near Hakla interchange on their way towards the federal capital on Monday. The convoys of PTI protesters were seen crossing Islamabad Toll Plaza late Monday night.

A Punjab Police spokesperson said that Constable Muhammad Mubashir Bilal of Muzaffargarh Police succumbed to his injuries. According to the spokesman, the constable was badly tortured by angry protesters. He said that at least 119 other policemen were also wounded during the clashes. Four policemen received bullet wounds, he said adding several policemen received head injuries.

As PTI protest march from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa entered Islamabad’s limits on Monday night, talks between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led federal government and the opposition party of Imran Khan hit a stalemate.

Despite heavy police deployment and roadblocks the PTI convoys comprising thousands of party workers and led by KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi crossed the major crossings. They forcefully removed all kinds of hurdles and barriers placed by police at different locations. The police fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters at Burhan interchange and Pathargarh area but to no avail. Reportedly, police also fired rubber bullets to avoid any human loss. However, according to the police sources, the charged protesters started firing on the policemen. As a result, two policemen received serious bullet wounds and they were shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Though the police showed maximum restraint to avoid human loss and the convoys took advantage of this strategy and crossed all the hurdles successfully.

A police source told this reporter that senior officers had ordered the police to avoid any casualties. The participants of the rally mostly from KP also chanted slogans demanding release of party founder Imran Khan from jail and resignation of the incumbent government. Meanwhile, people faced a lot of problems as the public transport remained off the road for the second consecutive day.

Though PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram categorically denied the happening of the any negotiations with the government, the official sources confirmed that a government team led by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with the PTI leadership including party chairman Gohar Ali Khan, Asad Qaiser and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Shibli Faraz. Former interior minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq represented the Shehbaz Sharif administration.

In the talks, the government offered PTI the two alternate protest venues in the capital city – Peshawar Mor and Parade Ground – other than the D-Chowk located in the Red Zone. They were told that an important delegation of Belarus led by its President Aleksandr Lukashenko had arrived in Islamabad and holding a sit-in in the high security zone would create problems for the government.

However, the PTI remained stuck to its primary demand of release of former prime minister Imran Khan and told the government that they wouldn’t change the venue at any cost.

It is likely that Naqvi will brief Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the outcomes of the talks and there can be another round of talks with the PTI after the formal approval of the premier.

Meanwhile, PTI Information Secretary Waqas Akram took to X to say that no talks were held with the government. “No round of talks was held between the government and the PTI either at the Minister’s Enclave or any other venue,” he said and labelled such news as speculations, urging people to desist from spreading such fake news.

Before this, the PTI convoy led by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur reached Islamabad Toll Plaza on the outskirts of Islamabad after removing all containers and other hurdles in its way amid serious teargas shelling by the police.

The main PTI convoy that left Peshawar for Islamabad over the weekend had started its journey on Monday morning after a brief pause. Kati Pahari area, some kilometers away from Burhan Interchange on the Peshawar -Islamabad Motorway turned out to be the major battlefield between the PTI protesters and the law enforcement. Protestors clashed with the police at this point and hurled stones at them amid tear gas shelling. The PTI rallies coming from south Punjab and Mianwali became part of the main convoy at the Hakla Interchange on the Motorway.

Before this, Punjab Police claimed that Muzaffargarh Police Constable Muhammad Mubashir Bilal embraced martyrdom by “PTI miscreants” while carrying out his duties at Hakla Interchange.

After offering funeral prayers of the constable, Punjab’s Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar claimed that 119 police officials got injured during clashes with protestors and 22 official vehicles were damaged in such violent incidents. He added that four police officials got injured with the gun bullet.

Earlier on Monday, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan and KP government spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif met with incarcerated ex-premier Imran Khan in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail for more than one and a half hours. Both briefed him about the on-going behind-the-scenes talks with the government.

While talking to reporters outside the jail, Gohar said that the protest call was the final that was given by Imran Khan and it would not be called off.

Before this, Bushar Bibi, wife of PTI chief Imran Khan, addressing the protestors at Peshawar -Islamabad Motorway near Attock said that the protest march would not be postponed until the release of her spouse from jail. “I will stand here till my last breath,” she said, urging her supporters to stand by her through thick and thin. “This is not for the sake of my husband but for the sake of the country and its leader,” she said.

The official party sources said that Bibi had given a clear message to those PTI leaders who are known as a “reconciliatory group” that there would be no deal with the government this time except it releases Khan.

Meanwhile, Punjab government has extended the implementation of Section 144 in the province for three days more from 26th November to 28th aims to address security concerns and maintain law and order.

According to the notification, the decision to implement Section 144 was made for the establishment of law and order, protection of human lives and property. According to a spokesperson, all political gatherings, protests, sit-ins, and similar activities are strictly prohibited under this order. The government highlights the potential risks associated with public assemblies, which could become targets for terrorist attacks. The Punjab Home Department has issued an official notification regarding the restrictions. Authorities stress the necessity of ensuring public safety and protecting human lives and property during this period.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemned the killing of a policeman by those elements who came to protest.

The prime minister expressed his condolence to the bereaved family of constable Mubashir Shaheed and prayed for his high ranks, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister directed for immediate identification of those involved in the incident and bringing them to justice.

He also directed to provide the best medical facilities to the police personnel injured as a result of stone pelting and violence stoked by the protestors.

The attack on police personnel in the name of so-acalled peaceful protest was condemnable, the prime minister said, adding the police personnel and law enforcement personnel were on their duty to maintain law and order.

He said the perpetrators involved in May 09 riots were once again resorting to violent acts and they had destroyed the life of 46-year-old shaheed constable Mubashir and his family.

The entire nation, including him, paid tribute to constable Mubashir Shaheed, he added.

The prime minister said that whenever the country moved on path of progress, these miscreants resorted to acts of burning and laying siege throughout the country.

He further said that constable Mubashir was martyred by a clique that was an enemy of the country’s development, adding the act of so-called peaceful protesters by injuring and martyring policemen was condemnable.