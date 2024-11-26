PTI protesters clash with security forces at D-Chowk

PTI protesters have started gathering at D-Chowk amid heightened security measures, with a heavy contingent of police and Rangers deployed to maintain order. Authorities have decided to arrest individuals heading toward the area, including those leading the rally.

The convoy of PTI workers and leaders passed through G-11 and G-9, where violent clashes erupted between police and protesters. Tear gas was exchanged, and PTI workers pelted stones at law enforcement personnel.

Amid the unrest, miscreants rammed a vehicle into Rangers personnel on the Srinagar Highway, resulting in the martyrdom of four Rangers and serious injuries to five Rangers and two police personnel.

The army has been called to the federal capital to restore order, with directives to take decisive action against miscreants causing chaos.