PTI urged to choose dialogue option to resolve issues

ISLAMABAD - Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to choose dialogue option for resolving political matters. Adopting uncivilized way to address political issues would not be helpful for the leadership of PTI, he said while talking to a private television channel. He said that PTI should approach the courts for the release of PTI founder from jail. In reply to a question about granting permission to PTI workers and supporters to gather at D-Chowk, he said PTI had a long track record of spreading violence through public meeting and protest demonstration. The diplomatic enclave and security buildings are situated in the federal capital and we cannot allow anyone to create law and order situation near the sensitive places, he added. It is the responsibility of the government to provide security and safety to every citizen, he said adding that we cannot allow PTI activists to enter the capital to create unrest. To a question about tribal clashes in Parachinar, he said chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa should address the governance issues of the provincial areas including Parachinar.