Punjab govt extends Section 144 till Nov 28 amid PTI protest

The Punjab government has extended the imposition of Section 144 across the province until November 28 due to ongoing security situation.

According to the notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, all forms of protests, rallies, gatherings, sit-ins, and similar activities are prohibited for the next three days.

The extension, effective from Tuesday, November 26 to Thursday, November 28, aims to ensure peace and protect human lives and property.

The notification further stated that, due to security concerns, public gatherings could become soft targets for terrorists.

Section 144 has been in place in Punjab for the past three days based on the recommendations of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order.

Earlier, on November 18, Section 144 was also imposed in the Federal capital, Islamabad, banning all religious and political gatherings.

Meanwhile, the convoy of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, has reached Islamabad.

The mob has reached 26 No. Chowk in Islamabad, where police have been using heavy shelling to disperse the protesters.