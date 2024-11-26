Tuesday, November 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab govt extends Section 144 till Nov 28 amid PTI protest

Punjab govt extends Section 144 till Nov 28 amid PTI protest
Web Desk
10:19 AM | November 26, 2024
Regional, Lahore, National

The Punjab government has extended the imposition of Section 144 across the province until November 28 due to ongoing security situation.

According to the notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, all forms of protests, rallies, gatherings, sit-ins, and similar activities are prohibited for the next three days.

The extension, effective from Tuesday, November 26 to Thursday, November 28, aims to ensure peace and protect human lives and property.

The notification further stated that, due to security concerns, public gatherings could become soft targets for terrorists.

Section 144 has been in place in Punjab for the past three days based on the recommendations of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order.

Earlier, on November 18, Section 144 was also imposed in the Federal capital, Islamabad, banning all religious and political gatherings.

Meanwhile, the convoy of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, has reached Islamabad.

US urges peaceful protests, respect for human rights in Pakistan

The mob has reached 26 No. Chowk in Islamabad, where police have been using heavy shelling to disperse the protesters. 

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1732596772.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024