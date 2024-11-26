Punjab govt further relaxes restrictions as smog decreases

Lahore - The Punjab government on Monday further relaxed the restrictions after the intensity of smog decreased.

According to a notification issued by the DG Environment, Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh, construction work has been allowed in four districts, including Lahore. Kilns will also be allowed to operate using zigzag technology, and both government and private offices can operate with 100 percent staff. The decision will apply to Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, and Faisalabad.

The Punjab government’s notification states that heavy traffic will be allowed to enter the districts from Monday to Thursday, while it will not be permitted from Friday to Sunday.

The decision to close shops, markets, and shopping malls at 8 p.m. in all four districts has been maintained. Indoor and outdoor dining in restaurants will be allowed until 10pm, but barbecues will not be permitted without the installation of a hood system.