Punjab, KP, AJK, Islamabad exposed to fuel shortage amid roads closure

ISLAMABAD - Petrol pumps are likely to run out of fuel as POL supply to cities in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, AJK, and Islamabad disrupted due to roads closure amid the PTI’s expected protest in the federal capital.

There is no supply from Karachi, the petrol pumps in Gujranwala have already dried, and if the ongoing situation of roads closure persists, petrol pumps in Punjab, Islamabad and KP will run out of stocks by today, said spokesperson Oil Tankers Contractor Association, Nauman Ali Butt.

While talking to The Nation, he said that if the roads were not opened immediately, the petrol pumps across Punjab, KP, AJK and Islamabad will start closing down from today.

Owing to the current lockdown situation in Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi, the access to these cities has been restricted, which is significantly impacting the transit of tank lorries carrying crude oil to ARL and POL products, which could lead to disruptions in supply, said the Petroleum Division.

In an office memorandum, for uninterrupted supply of petroleum products in the wake of the ongoing lockdown-like situation, issued to commissioners Lahore, Rawalpindi and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, the Petroleum Division said that while OGRA is actively engaging with the district administration, we would greatly appreciate your support in addressing this critical issue.

It is, therefore, requested to issue immediate necessary instructions to the concerned people in the district administration to devise and enforce a comprehensive plan to mitigate the situation and ensure the uninterrupted supply of crude oil to ARL & POL products across the affected cities.

Notably, since last week the government has closed all major/connecting roads across the country and sealed Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Lahore and other cities of Punjab ahead of a planned rally by leaders/workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The inter provincial and intercity travel of vehicles has almost come to a standstill which is disrupting the oil tankers supply to various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the government-owned Pakistan State Oil in a letter to Chief Secretary Punjab, Inspector General of Police Punjab and IG Islamabad has said, “It wishes to bring to your immediate attention the critical disruption in fuel supply across Punjab, particularly in the Lahore Division, due to the closure of key highways and arterial routes.”

This situation has arisen as a result of the current law and order challenges. The closure of highways has significantly delayed fuel transportation, resulting in an acute risk of stock depletion at fuel stations, the letter said.

The Lahore Division, being a major hub of economic and commercial activity, is especially vulnerable. The inability to replenish fuel supplies in a timely manner is adversely impacting essential services, daily operations, and the livelihoods of millions residing the letter said in this division and nearby areas.

“In the light of these challenges, I respectfully request your urgent intervention to prioritize the Lahore Division and allow the unrestricted passage of fuel tankers from depots to petrol stations,” said the PSO. Ensuring an uninterrupted supply of fuel in this region will not only stabilize the local situation but also mitigate the risk of a broader crisis, the letter maintained.

“I trust you will recognize the urgency of this matter and take swift action to facilitate the smooth transportation of fuel tankers. Such measures will help ensure the continuous supply of fuel to the population, particularly in the Lahore Division, and address the prevailing shortages effectively.”