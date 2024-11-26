Sahiwal coal-fired power plant keeping emission level at minimum level through advanced technologies

ISLAMABAD - At a critical juncture of time when Punjab is grappling to wriggle out of smog dilemma, Sahiwal coal-fired power plant, built and operated under CPEC, is keeping emission level at bare minimum level through advanced technologies such as Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP) and Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) systems.

These cutting-edge technologies effectively capture and remove particulate matter and sulfur dioxide from the exhaust gases, ensuring that emissions are significantly lower than the minimum standards set by Pakistan’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the World Bank, and Chinese regulations. “Additionally, the plant has taken significant steps to reduce emissions within its own operations. One of the most effective and environmentally conscious strategies employed is the shift to electric vehicles for internal transport, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

The use of electric cart vehicles has been strictly mandated for moving personnel and goods within the plant premises, eliminating the need for fuel-powered vehicles that contribute to air pollution,” Sahiwal power plant media coordinator Umair Shahid said this during a research survey conducted by Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR) in collaboration the environmentalists and university researchers. “This transition to electric carts significantly reduces the emission of greenhouse gases, particulate matter, and other air pollutants, helping to improve the overall air quality within the plant and in its immediate surroundings.

The move not only addresses local pollution but also aligns with the plant’s broader commitment to sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint,” he replied to a question during survey. Moreover, survey revealed that the plant has embarked on an ambitious and ongoing plantation drive to increase the green cover within and around its premises. “This initiative is a vital part of the plant’s anti-smog strategy, as trees and plants play a crucial role in improving air quality. The plantation drive is carried out regularly, with employees actively participating in tree-planting activities creating a more environmentally friendly workplace. By increasing its green footprint, the Sahiwal Power Plant is contributing positively to its local ecosystem and setting a valuable example for other industrial entities to follow,” IIRMR survey laid bare the facts.

IIRMR research survey revealed that ensuring higher standards in maintaining best ecosystem, values of the hazardous gases of SO2 NOX, CO and mercury, Sahiwal coal-fired power plant, which was built by Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (Pakistan) Energy (Limited) Sahiwal project a joint venture of Huaneng Shandong Power Generation Company and Shandong Ruyi Group, with an investment of about $1.8 billion, has been keeping lower than the emission values set by World Bank, Japan, EU since operationalization of plant in 2017 till date. “It has also set up a Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS) for monitoring the Particulate Matter (PM). In order to strength the Environmental Monitoring Protocols, Project Company has hired EPA Certified Third party Environmental Monitoring Company to follow Environmental Monitoring Plan (EMP) and submit monthly the Environmental Reports.

The Company has also installed Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station to keenly monitor the air quality and to make sure quality air in accordance to NEQS,” survey said. IIRMR survey made more revelation that 1320 MW Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant, located in the heart of Punjab, Pakistan, has also recognized the critical need to save its employees from this ongoing smog threat. “One of the most significant measures introduced at the Sahiwal Power Plant is the mandatory wearing of protective masks by all employees working within the plant premises.

During the smog season, all employees wear high-quality masks that are capable of filtering out harmful particulate matter (PM2.5) and other pollutants that are prevalent in smog. This measure is critical because exposure to these pollutants can lead to serious respiratory issues and exacerbate pre-existing health conditions. By ensuring that all workers are equipped with the necessary protective gear, the plant is prioritizing the health and safety of its workforce, while also setting an example for other industrial facilities in the region.” Alongside these physical measures, survey added that the plant has implemented a comprehensive educational program to raise awareness about the dangers of smog among its employees.