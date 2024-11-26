Saim's 100, Abrar's four-wicket haul guide Pakistan to 10 wicket victory over Zimbabwe

Saim Ayub’s blistering century, backed by a four-wicket haul from , led Pakistan to a dominant 10-wicket victory in the second ODI of the three-match series at Queens Sports Club on Tuesday.

Chasing a modest target of 146, Pakistan achieved the target comfortably without losing a wicket, with 190 balls to spare. played a sensational knock, scoring his maiden ODI century in just 53 balls, the third-fastest by a Pakistani batter in men’s ODIs. He finished unbeaten on 113 from 62 balls, which included 20 boundaries and three sixes, while Abdullah Shafique supported with 32 not out.

Earlier, Zimbabwe struggled with the bat after opting to bat first and were bowled out for just 145 in 33 overs. was the star bowler for Pakistan, taking 4 wickets, while Salman Ali Agha claimed 3.

This comprehensive victory leveled the series 1-1, with the decider scheduled for Thursday at the same venue.