Samina Zehri terms PTI’s protest as conspiracy to push country towards chaos

Quetta - Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Human Rights, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, termed PTI’s protest a conspiracy to push the country towards chaos once again.

In her statement issued here on Monday, she completely rejected PTI’s call for a dharna and protest in Islamabad, stating that PTI had once again committed the crime of creating chaos in the country and inciting innocent people against it.

She said that the nation has rejected calls for riots in the name of protest. Instead of maintaining peace, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is busy attacking the federal government, which is worsening the law and order situation.

The Senator stated that the PTI-led KP government values their leadership more than human lives. Every protest organized by Tehreek-e-Insaaf occurs under a well-thought-out plan, typically timed to coincide with the arrival of a friendly head of state, she said.

She emphasised that PTI’s protest is neither a democratic protest nor within the bounds of the law. The anarchist elements seek the release of their leader through violent actions.

She further said that the misguided and illogical violent incidents occurring daily have become PTI’s manifesto. Senator Samina Mumtaz added that Imran Khan is a criminal of the nation who has defamed the country worldwide.

She pointed out that the country’s economy is being destroyed, but PTI does not seem to realise it. She called them criminals of the nation who, driven by their lust for power, have jeopardized the country’s security. However, the nation completely rejects any illogical and false accusations, she said.

She appealed to the nation to raise their voices against the ongoing so-called protests against national security and to not listen to these accusations.