SCCI concerned over slow-down in economic, trade activities

Peshawar - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s cabinet has expressed grave concern over the ongoing slowdown in economic and trade activities due to the current political unrest in the country, and cautioned that it will further damage the economy and businesses.

The cabinet urged the federal government and relevant authorities to resolve all issues through negotiations to maintain law and order, as well as to ensure the smooth flourishing of economic, trade, and business activities, thereby preventing further deterioration of the economy.

In a joint statement issued by SCCI President Fazal Moqeem Khan and his cabinet members, it was stated that a complete lockdown situation prevailed due to political protests, which halted business and trade activities across the country.

On the other hand, they noted that online businesses were also affected due to the slowdown of internet services in the country. They added that business, trade, and export activities have already declined under the prevailing circumstances, and these protest sit-ins would further paralyze them, which is not in the interest of the people or the country.

The office-bearers asserted that the government and relevant authorities must find a solution to all the issues peacefully through dialogue, as turbulence and anarchy are unaffordable for the country.

SCCI chief stressed that a peaceful atmosphere is vital for economic stability and growth, as it is crucial for improving business, trade, and exports, which would lead the nation on a path of sustainable prosperity and progress. He added that the country’s economy is still unstable, and the closure of business, trade, and economic activities would further push the economy toward a standstill.

Fazal Moqeem urged the government and protesters to adopt a path of dialogue and negotiations in the best interest of the economy and to avoid creating anarchy and instability. He emphasized that all issues must be addressed through mutual consensus to prevent further damage and crisis for the country and its economy.