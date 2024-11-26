Schools in Islamabad, Rawalpindi remain closed amid ongoing PTI protests

Educational institutions in Islamabad and Rawalpindi will remain closed for the third consecutive day due to ongoing protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), officials have confirmed.

A district administration representative stated that the closures were extended in response to the current security situation. An official notification has been issued to this effect.

The Private Schools Association also announced the suspension of academic activities, citing safety concerns, and urged parents to keep their children home until conditions improve.