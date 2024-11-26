Tuesday, November 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Security forces foil infiltration attempt in North Waziristan, eliminate three terrorists

Security forces foil infiltration attempt in North Waziristan, eliminate three terrorists
Web Desk
5:42 PM | November 26, 2024
National

Security forces successfully eliminated three terrorists attempting to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan, the ISPR reported.

According to the military's media wing, the incident occurred during the night of November 25-26 when troops detected a group of Khwarij trying to cross into Pakistan. The security forces acted swiftly, engaging the infiltrators and killing three terrorists, effectively thwarting the attempt.

Pakistan has consistently called on the Afghan government to enhance border management and prevent Afghan soil from being used by Khwarij for terrorist activities against Pakistan.

The security forces reaffirmed their commitment to securing Pakistan's borders and eradicating the threat of terrorism in the country.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1732596772.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024