Security forces foil infiltration attempt in North Waziristan, eliminate three terrorists

Security forces successfully eliminated three terrorists attempting to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan, the ISPR reported.

According to the military's media wing, the incident occurred during the night of November 25-26 when troops detected a group of Khwarij trying to cross into Pakistan. The security forces acted swiftly, engaging the infiltrators and killing three terrorists, effectively thwarting the attempt.

Pakistan has consistently called on the Afghan government to enhance border management and prevent Afghan soil from being used by Khwarij for terrorist activities against Pakistan.

The security forces reaffirmed their commitment to securing Pakistan's borders and eradicating the threat of terrorism in the country.