Sharjeel Memon criticises KP govt’s use of resources in protests

KARACHI - Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon, in a press conference on Monday, slammed the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for using state machinery for protests. He pointed out that when PPP leader Faryal Talpur was sent to jail, neither the Sindh government nor the people of the province mobilised any groups for a protest. Memon emphasised that the Sindh government had not used any state machinery for personal interests. In contrast, he noted that resources from the KP government were being used in the protests, raising concerns about the misuse of public assets. He also said that the people had rejected the November 24 protest call, adding that no one from Sindh voluntarily joined the opposition’s demonstration. The information minister further questioned who suffered from the internet shutdown, implying that it was the public who faced the consequences, not the political leaders. Memon accused PTI founder Imran Khan of attempting to disrupt the peace, saying that from behind bars, he trying to prevent the public from remaining calm and composed.