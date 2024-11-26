Tuesday, November 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sharjeel Memon criticises KP govt’s use of resources in protests

Sharjeel Memon criticises KP govt’s use of resources in protests
Staff Reporter
November 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon, in a press conference on Monday, slammed the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for using state machinery for protests. He pointed out that when PPP leader Faryal Talpur was sent to jail, neither the Sindh government nor the people of the province mobilised any groups for a protest. Memon emphasised that the Sindh government had not used any state machinery for personal interests. In contrast, he noted that resources from the KP  government were being used in the protests, raising concerns about the misuse of public assets. He also said that the people had rejected the November 24 protest call, adding that no one from Sindh voluntarily joined the opposition’s demonstration. The information minister further questioned who suffered from the internet shutdown, implying that it was the public who faced the consequences, not the political leaders. Memon accused PTI founder Imran Khan of attempting to disrupt the peace, saying that from behind bars, he trying to prevent the public from remaining calm and composed.

Aleem Khan meets Belarusian minister for transport

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1732512617.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024