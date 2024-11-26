Sindh government mandates asset disclosure for Grade 17-22 officers

The Sindh government has directed all Grade 17 to 22 officers to submit detailed information about their assets.

According to a circular issued to government departments, officials are required to submit their annual asset declarations within the next 60 days. This directive falls under Rule 13 of the Sindh Civil Servants Rules 2008, which mandates transparency regarding personal assets, including cash, businesses, and properties.

The government aims to maintain comprehensive records of these assets to ensure accountability. Any officer failing to comply with this directive will face departmental action, the circular warned.

The move underscores the Sindh government’s commitment to promoting transparency and accountability within the civil service.