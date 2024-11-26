Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Sindh govt signs concession agreement for Marble City Karachi

Our Staff Reporter
November 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday presided over a joint meeting of Sindh Investment Department, its subsidiary organisation Sindh Economic Zones Management Company (SEZMC) and private partners Kainatt Enterprises & Hassan Constructions at CM House.

In a major step towards industrial and economic growth, the Sindh government signed a concession agreement for Marble City Karachi, a state-of-the-art industrial zone designed to revolutionise marble and granite production, the CM said and added that the project, managed by the Sindh Economic Zones Management Company (SEZMC), is strategically located in Karachi, Pakistan’s primary trade and industrial hub.

He said Marble City Karachi reflects the Sindh government’s commitment to sustainable industrial development, economic growth, and job creation, signalling a brighter future for the province’s marble and granite sector.

Special Assistant to CM on Investment Syed Qasim Naveed briefing the CM said that with its proximity to the Port of Karachi, Jinnah International Airport, and key national highways, Marble City Karachi promises unmatched connectivity for businesses targeting both domestic and international markets. He added that the project boasts modern infrastructure, utilities, and robust security, including 24/7 surveillance, secure perimeters, and comprehensive emergency management systems, ensuring a safe and productive environment for investors and workers alike.

The initiative, which represents a $100 million investment, is expected to create 10,000 jobs and significantly enhance the value chain of marble and granite production. By fostering innovation and boosting exports, it positions Sindh as a leader in Pakistan’s industrial development.

The meeting and signing ceremony were held at CM House and were attended by CM Special Assistant Qasim Naveed, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary Industries Yaseen Shar, Secretary Investment Khurram Shahzad, CEO Sindh Economic Zone Authority (SEZA) Zeerat Shafqat.

