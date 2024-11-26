Smog War Between India and Pakistan

Once again, Lahore has earned the grim distinction of being the most polluted city in the world, with hazardous Air Quality Index (AQI) levels reaching alarming heights. The AQI, a metric used by government agencies to assess air quality and its impact on health, paints a dire picture. But is India’s Diwali festival solely to blame for Lahore’s smog, or do local factors share the responsibility?

Diwali, a major Hindu festival celebrated with fireworks and firecrackers, coincides annually with a spike in air pollution across India. Given Lahore’s proximity to the Indian border, cross-border emissions are suspected to contribute to the smog blanketing the city. Fireworks from Diwali celebrations release toxic pollutants that linger in the air for days. Combined with wind patterns, these pollutants can drift into Lahore, worsening an already precarious air quality situation.

Environmental scientists note that during Diwali, AQI levels peak in northern Indian cities, and the pollution doesn’t stop there. Air quality data often reveals a link between high pollution levels in Punjab, India, and worsening smog in Lahore. Adding to the crisis is the widespread practice of stubble burning in both Indian and Pakistani Punjab. Farmers burn crop residue to clear fields for the next planting season, releasing large amounts of particulate matter into the air. This practice remains a major contributor to the seasonal smog that chokes Lahore annually.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) recently issued a smog advisory, attributing the current crisis to industrial pollution, vehicle emissions, and weather patterns that trap harmful particles in the atmosphere. The PMD warned that the smog could lead to severe respiratory issues and increased road accidents due to reduced visibility.

Stubble burning remains a particularly contentious issue. While Pakistani politicians have long blamed Indian farmers for sending toxic smog across the border, the problem is shared by both sides. Earlier this month, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz urged climate diplomacy with India to address the smog crisis. Speaking at a Diwali event in Lahore, she stated, “We need diplomacy with India regarding the smog in Lahore. I’m considering writing to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in India because this is not just a political issue—it’s a humanitarian one.”

The Punjab government has proposed artificial rain as a potential solution to mitigate Lahore’s worsening air quality. However, such measures are temporary fixes for a deeply rooted problem. Lahore’s AQI recently reached a hazardous level of 394, over 55 times higher than the World Health Organisation’s guidelines for safe air quality.

The situation demands immediate action. The Pakistani government must enforce a “green lockdown” in Lahore and scale up efforts to implement artificial rain and other interventions. If India does not collaborate, Pakistan must explore technologies to block cross-border pollution. Securing the health of Lahore’s residents requires urgent and innovative solutions.

USAMA ABDUL KARIM,

Lahore.