Türkiye’s external assets total $354.8b at end-September

ANKARA - Türkiye’s external assets reached $354.8 billion at the end of September, increasing 6.7pc compared to the end of last year, the country’s Central Bank said. The country’s liabilities against non-residents posted a 3.3% increase to $672.9 billion, the data showed. The net international investment position (IIP) – assets minus liabilities – totaled minus $318.1 billion at the end of September versus minus $318.6 billion at the end of last year. Reserve assets totaled $152.1 billion with an increase of 7.9pc, while other investments saw a 4.5pc increase to $129.8 billion over the same period. Currency deposits of banks rose 7.4pc to $50 billion at the same time. Direct investment under liabilities fell 1.8pc since the end of last year and stood at $190.9 billion at the end of September, “with the contribution of the changes in the market value and foreign exchange rates,” the bank said. Meanwhile, portfolio investment climbed 23.6pc to $119.1 billion, the figures revealed. At the same time, the total external loan stock of Turkish banks rose 12.6pc to $70.5 billion and that of the other sectors increased 1.3pc to $102.4 billion.