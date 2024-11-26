Taiwan fast becoming top destination for tourists

TAIPI - More than 260 peaks over 3,000 meters (9,800 feet), hiking trails blazed by Indigenous people thousands of years ago, remarkable national parks and forests, and epic surf churned up by waves that roll unimpeded across the entire Pacific. That may sound like Chile, New Zealand or even California. But rather than one of the more obvious outdoor wellness and adventure hubs, it’s actually Taiwan. Nowadays, this big island packs a lot of punch for a place that’s around the same size as Belgium or Massachusetts. Topping it off, Taiwan also offers a post-adrenalin-rush opportunity to chill out, sleep in climate-controlled comfort, recharge your physical and mental batteries, and dive into gourmet cuisine at upscale lodges and resorts in national parks and scenic areas. “Several factors have contributed to the rapid growth of outdoor sports in Taiwan,” says Kate Chen of the Taiwan Tourism Administration. “The diverse landscapes offer ideal settings for a wide range of adventure sports and the compact size of the island makes it easy to access destinations within a few hours, making exploration convenient for visitors.” The pandemic was a major turning point, says Michael McCreesh, founder of Taiwan Outdoors, which offers adventure tours, and the ParkBus Taiwan city-to-wilderness shuttle service. “The borders were closed but you could travel domestically,” he says. “There was a huge spike in young adults wanting to go hiking or cycling.” But it’s not just locals discovering the island’s outdoor opportunities. Taiwan’s wide new world is also easy for international visitors to tap into. Wilderness camping and backpacking are possible but still relatively rare in Taiwan. Not so when it comes to luxuriating at remote lodges and resorts in amazing locations. Deep down in Taroko Gorge, Silks Place Taroko resort offers five-star comfort, cuisine and amenities like a spa with health and beauty treatments, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, morning yoga sessions and even a kids club.

Yet nature is close at hand, including Taroko highlights like the Baiyang Trail with its tunnels and waterfalls, and the path that leads to the multi-storied Hsiang-Te Pagoda. (The resort is slated to reopen early next year following the repair of damage sustained during Typhoon Krathon.)

Meanwhile, The Lalu resort sits along the shoreline of Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area in the central highlands. The chic lakeview suites feature private balconies with panoramic views of the water and mountains, and fireplaces to take the edge off the winter chill. Right outside the hotel are hiking and biking paths. The 30-kilometer (18-mile) bike trail around the lake is “ranked as one of the top 10 cycling routes around the world,” says Chen. For those in search of a tougher trek, The Lalu can arrange transportation to trailheads for the Shuishe Great Mountain Nature Trail or the Maolan Mountain Trail. It’s also easy to access the culture, cuisine and handicrafts of the Thao and Bunun Indigenous peoples who have called the Sun Moon region home for thousands of years.