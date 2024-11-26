The Exodus of Talent

In recent years, Pakistan has been grappling with a growing brain drain, driven by limited employment opportunities and a lack of awareness about global labour market trends. The mass exodus of skilled and educated youth seeking better prospects abroad is not merely a symptom of the country’s economic challenges but an active contributor to its decline.

The statistics are sobering. In 2023, over 800,000 Pakistanis left in search of better employment opportunities, a sharp increase from previous years. By mid-2024, this figure had surpassed 500,000. These numbers highlight a systemic failure—a failure to provide opportunities for the youth to thrive within their own country.

Youth unemployment and a mismatch of skills are key drivers of this exodus. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, youth unemployment stood at a staggering 12.7% in 2023. A Gallup Pakistan survey revealed that 63% of young people had a negative outlook on their future in Pakistan, citing limited job opportunities and an uncertain economic climate as reasons for seeking opportunities elsewhere.

This bleak outlook is exacerbated by the collapse of industries vital to employment. The textile and manufacturing sectors, once the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, have been crippled by rising costs, energy shortages, and an increasingly hostile business environment. The shutdown of these industries has led to massive job losses, displacing skilled workers and forcing many to seek opportunities abroad.

The loss of young, skilled professionals weakens Pakistan’s human capital, stifling innovation, productivity, and economic growth. This creates a vicious cycle—unemployment fuels brain drain, which in turn hampers the country’s ability to recover economically. Left unchecked, Pakistan risks being left with an aging workforce and an inadequate talent pool to drive future growth.

The government must act urgently to reverse this trend. Policies must focus on creating employment opportunities, aligning labour market demands with global trends, and fostering a business environment that prevents industrial closures. Without immediate and decisive action, the brain drain will deepen, further eroding Pakistan’s human and social capital and plunging the nation into prolonged economic stagnation.

SONIA OMAIR,

Lahore.