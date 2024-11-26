Three killed, five injured in Neelum valley jeep accident

NEELUM VALLEY - Three persons were killed and five other sustained injuries in a Jeep accident that took place near Sosal area of Neelum valley, TV channels quoting rescue sources reported on Monday. According to details, a Jeep carrying few persons was crossing the Sosal area of Neelum Valley when it plunged into a deep ditch. As a result, three persons died on the spot. The five other persons were also injured in the same incident. The Rescue team rushed to the site and started shifting the dead and injured to nearby hospital.