Toshakhana-II case hearing adjourned until November 29

The hearing of the Toshakhana-II case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, was adjourned without proceedings on Monday. Special Judge Central Islamabad, Shah Rukh Arjumand, presided over the session at the Judicial Complex and postponed the hearing to November 29. The non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi remain in effect due to her continued absence.

190 Million-Pound Reference Adjourned

In a related case, Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana adjourned the hearing of the 190 million-pound reference against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi until November 28. This session also concluded without any proceedings.

The 190 million-pound reference pertains to allegations of financial misconduct involving the misuse of state funds. During a previous hearing, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi for her repeated failure to appear before the court.

FIA's Petition for Bail Cancellation

Additionally, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court seeking the cancellation of Bushra Bibi’s bail in the Toshakhana-II case. The petition underscores concerns regarding her non-compliance with court directives.

These legal developments mark significant chapters in the ongoing judicial scrutiny faced by Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, reflecting the broader political and legal landscape in Pakistan.