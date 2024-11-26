Tuesday, November 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Toshakhana-II case hearing adjourned until November 29

Toshakhana-II case hearing adjourned until November 29
Web Desk
1:01 PM | November 26, 2024
National

The hearing of the Toshakhana-II case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, was adjourned without proceedings on Monday. Special Judge Central Islamabad, Shah Rukh Arjumand, presided over the session at the Judicial Complex and postponed the hearing to November 29. The non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi remain in effect due to her continued absence.

190 Million-Pound Reference Adjourned
In a related case, Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana adjourned the hearing of the 190 million-pound reference against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi until November 28. This session also concluded without any proceedings.

The 190 million-pound reference pertains to allegations of financial misconduct involving the misuse of state funds. During a previous hearing, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi for her repeated failure to appear before the court.

FIA's Petition for Bail Cancellation
Additionally, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court seeking the cancellation of Bushra Bibi’s bail in the Toshakhana-II case. The petition underscores concerns regarding her non-compliance with court directives.

Minister Amir Muqam condemns attack on Rangers

These legal developments mark significant chapters in the ongoing judicial scrutiny faced by Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, reflecting the broader political and legal landscape in Pakistan.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1732596772.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024