Tributes paid to renowned singer Salim Raza

ISLAMABAD - The 41st death anniversary of Pakistan’s famous film singer Salim Raza was observed on Monday. He was born on March 4, 1932, in Amritsar. Noel Dias, better known as Saleem Raza, started his singing career in Lahore, Pakistan, and quickly gained popularity. Raza was a classically trained singer and was more famous for singing sad songs. He was introduced to the Pakistani film industry by veteran film director Ghulam Ahmed Chishti. Raza’s first lucky break came in director Syed Ata Ullah Hashmi’s 1955 film Naukar. He lent his voice to the sad musical composition, ‘Taqdeer kay malik deikh zara kya zulm hai’ (Duet, Saleem Raza, Kausar Perveen). Raza suffered from kidney failure, which took his life on November 25, 1983.