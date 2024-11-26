Unemployed husband kills wife over her success

ISLAMABAD - An unemployed man fatally shot his wife in the Bakhar Jamali area of New Saeedabad tehsil in Matiari. The tragic incident occurred on Monday, just two months after she passed the Sindh Public Service Commission exam and secured a position as a lecturer.

The victim, identified as Rabia Afshan, was a mother of three. Police revealed that she had recently started her job as a lecturer after her remarkable achievement.

Authorities stated that the motive behind the murder remains unclear, and efforts to apprehend the suspect are ongoing.