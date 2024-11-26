Upgradation of Hazrat Shah Shams Tabrez shrine near completion

MULTAN - The up-gradation of historic shrine of Hazrat Shah Shams Tabrez (RA), initiated under the directives of the Punjab government, is nearing completion. Deputy Commissioner Multan Waseem Hamid Sindhu, visited the shrine on Tuesday and inspected the progress of the project. He was briefed on various aspects of the work. During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the construction and renovation activities, including Langar Khana (free meal centre) and the shrine’s courtyard. He was accompanied by Executive Engineer (Buildings) Muhammad Haider and Deputy Director Development Muhammad Irfan, who provided detailed updates on the project. Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of restoring the shrine’s historical significance while enhancing facilities for devotees. “The shrine is being expanded and upgraded to facilitate visitors while preserving its cultural and spiritual heritage,” he remarked. The up-gradation project, costing an estimated Rs 390 million, includes the construction of Langar Khana, renovation of the shrine’s courtyard, and other structural improvements. Special measures are also being taken to enhance security and upgrade parking facilities, ensuring a better experience for thousands of devotees visiting the site. Furthermore, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu directed authorities to expedite the completion of similar development projects at Qila Kuhna shrines, ensuring they are ready before the upcoming Urs celebrations.

MDA continues anti-encroachment operation

The Multan Development Authority (MDA) conducted a crackdown on encroachments in the city on Monday. An enforcement team removed encroachments from Chungai Nunber 9, Shalimar Colony, Northern Bypass, and surrounding ares. According to the spokesman for the MDA, teams conducted raids on daily basis at different bazaars, roads and markets. He appealed people to cooperate with the MDA and discouraged elements involved in spoiling beauty of the city.