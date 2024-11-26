US urges peaceful protests, respect for human rights in Pakistan

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Monday said that the United States supports the right of Pakistani people to protest peacefully.

Miller emphasized that the US advocates for freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association both in Pakistan and worldwide.

"We encourage protesters to demonstrate peacefully and avoid violence. Simultaneously, we urge Pakistani authorities to uphold human rights, fundamental freedoms, and adherence to Pakistan’s laws and constitution while maintaining law and order," Miller stated.

Responding to a question, he reiterated the US position, calling for both peaceful protests and the protection of human rights by Pakistani authorities.

Washington's remarks come against the martyrdom of two police personnel, including constable Muhammad Mubashir Bilal, after allegedly being attacked by protesters.

The situation has been tense in the federal capital after PTI workers, demanding the release of their founder Imran Khan, managed to enter Islamabad in various convoys after defying roadblocks and other preventive measures taken by the incumbent government.