WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram remain disrupted amid political unrest

Web Desk
3:36 PM | November 26, 2024
Social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, are experiencing widespread disruptions across Pakistan as the government imposes measures to manage political protests.

The outages coincide with heightened security due to a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) march toward Islamabad. Users nationwide have reported difficulties accessing these platforms, along with general internet slowdowns.

Downdetector, a service tracking online outages, confirmed significant disruptions in Pakistan. While the government had earlier hinted at limiting internet access in sensitive areas for security reasons, no official explanation has been provided for the social media blackout.

The timing of these outages, as PTI’s protest intensifies, has raised concerns and questions about communication freedoms during political unrest.

