 Women actively participating in IT courses: Tessori

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori emphasised the need for effective measures and raising voices against all forms of violence against women.

In a statement on Monday on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Tessori stated, “Today, we must pledge to take concrete actions against every injustice faced by women and work collectively to address this grave global issue. Enhancing international cooperation in this regard is imperative.”

He further shared that under the Governor’s Initiative, women are actively participating in IT courses hosted at the Governor House. Efforts are continuously being made to empower them and improve their living standards. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori reiterated his commitment to a society where women can thrive without fear and with equal opportunities.

Tessori highlighted that stringent measures are being implemented in the province to combat physical, emotional, sexual, and economic violence against women. He stressed that eliminating violence against women is a shared responsibility and crucial for societal progress. He assured that comprehensive legislation is being enacted to safeguard women’s rights and provide them with dignified opportunities in society, which remains a top priority.