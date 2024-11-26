Workshop held to strengthen dispute resolution councils

ISLAMABAD - A consultative workshop was held to strengthen the Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs) in Mardan Division, with representatives from Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, and Swabi attending. The event was organized by Peace & Justice Network (PJN) in collaboration with UNDP Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police. The workshop was part of the EU-funded “Deliver Justice Project,” which aims to make justice more accessible and inclusive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The DRCs, established under the KP Police Act 2017, serve as Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) forums at the police station, subdivision, and district levels. They provide accessible out-of-court services for resolving community disputes.

In the opening session, District Police Officer (DPO) of Mardan Zahboor Babar Afridi emphasized the importance of DRCs, their operational framework, and their positive impact on resolving disputes. He appreciated the efforts of UNDP Pakistan and the Peace & Justice Network in organizing the workshop.

District & Sessions Judge Muhammad Zeb Khan highlighted the role of ADR and DRCs in addressing court pendency and supporting timely justice. Ms. Caitlin Chittenden, Rule of Law & Justice Reforms Specialist at UNDP Pakistan, and Syed Raza Ali, CEO of the Peace & Justice Network, both stressed the importance of strengthening DRCs to enhance their efficiency and responsiveness to community needs.

The workshop identified gaps such as insufficient resources, limited member training, lack of inclusivity, and public awareness, which hinder the DRCs’ effectiveness. It was emphasized that addressing these gaps would make DRCs more accessible, efficient, and responsive.

The session also highlighted the need for a gender-responsive and inclusive DRC system. SP Headquarters Rizwan Habib stressed the importance of addressing legislative and policy gaps to ensure that DRC decisions are binding and enforceable, and called for gender-sensitive training.

During the workshop, DRC members shared their progress and challenges, offering recommendations for strengthening the forums. Discussions focused on improving the selection criteria, code of conduct, and ethics of DRC members.

A key takeaway from the workshop was the need for greater public awareness of DRCs and their services. Panel discussions led by legal and ADR experts underscored the role of community-based dispute resolution mechanisms in reducing case backlogs and building trust.

The workshop concluded with actionable recommendations, including regular training for DRC members, increasing public awareness, establishing mechanisms for monitoring DRC performance, and encouraging greater inclusion of women and minority representatives in the DRC framework.