Share:

Islamabad - COMSATS University Islamabad, Abbottabad Campus organized convocation on Tuesday in the main auditorium of Abbottabad campus. The occasion was graced by rector COMSATS University Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal, Director Abbottabad Campus, Dr. Mohammad Maroof Shah, members of senate, syndicate and academic council, chairpersons and heads of different departments, faculty, parents, and other renowned guests. The convocation was conducted in two sessions (morning and evening) in which a total of 1,243 graduates appeared and received degrees in the disciplines of Engineering, Business Administration, Sciences and Information Sciences and Technology. Moreover, 48 students bagged medwals (gold, silver, and bronze) for their outstanding academic performance in different fields. Noteworthy, 26 students were awarded PhD degrees in the disciplines of Electrical Engineering, Pharmacy, Environmental Sciences, Development Studies, and Biotechnology. The rector in his address congratulated the passing out students for achieving a milestone in their professional life. He also thanked the parents who put their trust in COMSATS University Islamabad, Abbottabad Campus management and faculty, in grooming and shaping up the future of their children.