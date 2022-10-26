Share:

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday removed 1721 non-pattern number plates and 1071 tinted glasses from the vehicles plying on the roads of federal capital during last one month.

Joint operations of Excise and Taxation Department and Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) were underway against vehicles using unauthorized number plates and having tinted glasses to eliminate VIP culture from the society.

Similarly, commercial vehicles sans fitness certificate, causing environmental pollution were also being checked to ensure safe road environment in the city, secretary ITA Malik Noman told APP on Tuesday.

He said during the month-long drive 55 commercial vehicles were found emitting smoke, they were impounded and later issued fitness certificate by the Motor Vehicle Examiner under relevant provisions of laws.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon has appealed the domestic, commercial vehicles and motorcycle owners to use only number plates issued by Excise and Taxation office and avoid installing black/tinted glasses on their vehicles, otherwise strict action will be taken against them.