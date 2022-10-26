Share:

Peshawar - Balakot Hydropower Project, the largest hydropower project in the province, on the Kunhar River in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will start with the joint financial support of the ADB Bank and AIIB Bank this year in Mansehra with a 300MW electricity generation capacity. Chief Executive PEDO Engn Naeem Khan held an emergency meeting in this regard at the Balakot site with the team members of the Chinese construction company Gazoba and the Turkish consultant company Dolsar working on the project. Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, Project Director of the project and other responsible officials were also present in the meeting. Satisfaction was expressed with the progress made on the acquisition of land for the project, while the detailed design work of the project has also been completed within the stipulated time, after which the practical work on the project will be started. Some important decisions were also made in this regard such as completing the security of foreign engineering teams of Chinese and Turkish companies working on the project on a priority basis. CEO Engn Naeem Khan said that this project is a flagship project of the current provincial government, which will be completed in the next seven years with an amount of $755million, in which 80 per cent of the amount, i.e $580million will be provided by the ADB AIIB together while the remaining amount will be provided by the provincial government. The completion of the project will bring an annual income of Rs- 15billion to the province and will employ around 1,400 people. He termed it as the present provincial government’s major achievement and said that it will prove to be a game changer to stabilize the economy of the province.