LAHORE - Thanks to the political experi­ences, 38 of 40 Punjab districts are being run by the deputy commissioners who have been posted against the administra­tive posts meant for senior of­ficers, it has been learnt.

According to the official data available with this paper and as per the posting rules, 19 districts of Punjab should have a grade 20 deputy commissioner, but in actual practice, junior officers in grade 19 have been posted in these big districts in violation of the merit policy. The remain­ing 21 districts which should have a grade 19 deputy commis­sioner are being run by grade 18 deputy commissioners with the exception of Chiniot and Jhe­lum. Here is the detail of 19 big districts of Punjab where junior officers of grade 19 and 18 have been posted as deputy commis­sioners against garde 20 posts.

In Lahore, Muhammad Ali, as grade 19 officer, has been posted as deputy commisioner against grade 20 post, Fayaz Ahmad Mohal (BS-18) as DC Kasur, Tariq Ali Basra (BS-18) as DC Shiekhupura, Irfan Ali Khan (BS-19) as DC Okara, Capt (r) Shoaib Ali (BS-18) Ali as DC Rawalpindi, Capt (r) Nadeem (BS-18) as DC Sargodha, Imran Hamid (BS-19) as DC Faisala­bad, Muhammad Tahir (BS-19) as DC Multan, Kamran Khan (BS-18) as DC Sahiwal, Safdar Hussain Virk (BS-18) as DC Ve­hari, Zahid Pervaiz (BS-18) as DC Bahawalpur, Capt (r) Sami Ullah Farooq (BS-18) as DC Mu­zaffargarh and Muhammad An­war Baryar (BS- 18) as DC D.G Khan. Abdul Latif (BS-18) ADC (Revenue) Rahim Yar Khan has been entrusted with the addi­tional charge of the 20th grade post of DC Rahim Yar Khan.

Similarly, out of the 21 dis­tricts of Punjab where 19th grade officers should have been appointed as DCs, only 2 districts, Jhelum and Chiniot are the exception as both of these districts are being ad­ministered by grade 19 officers according to required criterion. Whereas the rest of the 19 dis­tricts are being administered by junior officers of grade 18.

Ahmer Nike has been posted as DC Nankana Sahib. Amar Shahzad has been posted to DC Gujrat. Muhammad Shahrukh has been posted as DC Narow­al, Tanseem Ali as DC Mandi Bahauddin, Hassan Waqar as DC Attock. Muhammad Zee­shan Hanif, as DC Chakwal, Mesum Abbas as DC Khushab, Muhammad Umair as DC Mi­anwali, Shoaib Ali as DC Bha­kar, Muhammad Arshad as DC T.T.Singh, Arhsad Bhatti as DC Jhang, Zaheer Abbas Chatha as DC Khanewal, Muhammad Yasir as DC Lodhran, Syed Asif Hussain Shah as DC Pakpattan, Capt (r) Muhammad Waseem as DC Bahawalnagar, Imtiaz Ahmad Khichi as DC Layah and Muhammad Arif Raheem as DC Ranjanpur. Meanwhile, the charge of four vacant post of the DCs out these 19 districts in­cluding, Murree, Wazirabad, Ta­lagang and Kot Addu has been entrusted to grade 18 officers in addition to their own duties.

DC Muzaffargarh Capt (r )Sami Ullah BS-18 has been entrusted with additional charge of DC Kot Addu, DC Rawalpindi Shoaib Ali, a officer of grade 18 is looking after the additional charge of the post of DC Murree. DC Chakwal Muhammad Zeeshan Hanif (BS-18) has been entrusted with the additional charge of the post of DC Talagang. DC Gujrat (BS-18) has been entrusted with the ad­ditional charge of the post of DC Wazirabad.

Speaking to The Nation, the official spokesperson of Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Sumbal said all the appoint­ments and postings have been made in accordance with the respective rules and regula­tions. “Performance and merit is kept in view while making these placements”, he added.