74th shahadat anniversary of Naik Saif Ali, Nishan-e-Haider was observed on Wednesday.

General Officer Commanding Major General Muhammad Irfan Khan laid floral wreath at Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed’s mausoleum.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour.

People from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of Shuhada attended the wreath laying ceremony.

Naik Saif Ali valiantly defended vital Pir Kaleva Ridge against repeated Indian attacks in 1948.

He led his men with conviction to fight till end while ensuring defence of motherland.

He embraced martyrdom on October 26, 1948.