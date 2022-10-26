Share:

SARGODHA - Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) re­covered over Rs 2.5 mil­lion from defaulters of Auqaf department in term of rent of shops here on Tuesday. According to ACE sources,Regional Di­rector Asma Ejaz Cheema came to know that some lessee shopkeepers of Auqaf department were not paying the rent. On her direction,Muhammad Akram, circle officer along with the team raid­ed and recovered over Rs.2.5 million from de­faulters and deposited it to state treasure.