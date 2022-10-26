Share:

KARACHI - The district city police along with an intelligence agency arrested an imposter army officer and his four gunmen in the limits of Kharadar police station on Tuesday. According to SSP City Shabbir Sethar, police have arrested an accused, who introduced himself as a Colonel in the Armed forces. The officer said, a number of complaints were received against the accused. He introduced himself as an officer and sealed shops in ‘Macchli Bazar’. The imposter was also used to blackmail the officials of KMC. Four SMGs and a vehicle were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused. A case had been registered and further investigation was underway.