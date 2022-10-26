Share:

The façade of India being world’s largest democracy was exposed on 5th August 2019 when Indian government repealed Article 370. On top of the constant humiliation such as surveillance, army/ police checkpost, harassment, illegal detentions, road blockades and profiling, the Kashmiri populace was introduced to a series of new human rights violations. Unlimited and uncertain lockdowns, crackdowns on internet and phone services, and strict restrictions on movements became the call of the day. Life in Kashmir became even more unbearable and survival of Kashmiris was seriously challenged.

Over the past three decades, Kashmir is plagued with insurgencies and militarization. The implications of conflict in Kashmir are multifaceted and complex. The explicit fallout of the conflict such as mental traumas (many of which are now generational traumas) is intangible. It is now a well-known fact that conflicts affect women in a unique way. The responses of women affected by conflicts also vary. Kashmiri women are no different. Some of them are actively participating in civil agitation demanding their socio-political rights. Whereas, others are forced to take up unconventional and non-traditional roles especially the wives of the missing Kahmiris who are called ‘half widows’ (a subject very insensitively touched by Bollywood in the movie Haider). There is an appalling accountability crisis in Kashmir generally and for females particularly. In a conflict affected and patriarchal society being financially independent and surviving are a gigantic challenge for women. The half widows are not only deprived of a husband but in most cases the sole provider as well. The survival crisis gets more gruesome because these women lack closure. Along with the soul crushing experience of waiting outside military camps and police stations in search of their husbands, fathers and brothers these women are exposed to worst kinds of harassment. Military and bureaucracy are mostly male dominated and the women are suspected by them as informers, terrorists, agitators, sympathizers etc. In some places, mobility of the women belonging to the families of missing persons is also arrested. There is an excessive and unchecked control on women lives and freedom. Indian academic and political circles repeatedly refer to Kashmir as “Atoot Ang (integral part)”. But they do not exhibit any political or moral responsibility towards the women in Kashmir. Recently, in urban India, one can see the increase of feminist inclinations towards women rights. I am not implying that discrimination and violence against scheduled castes doesn’t exist in Urban India. Though movements such as “Me too India”, “She the People”, “Sabarimala case” and most importantly the mass protests against rape culture (which resulted in new rape laws and rapid rape response centres) are very positive outcomes in terms of women rights. Unfortunately, the same women resort to apathy when it comes to violence against women in Kashmir. The apparently liberal community of India also fails to recognize that the brutality committed against the women in Kashmir cannot be fathomed without calling out state’s impunity granted to the perpetrators. Ironically, the objectification of Kashmiri women is now common in India. The extremely sexist attitude of Indian men flaunting the possibility of marrying a Kashmiri woman after the abrogation of Article 370 on social media is clearly visible especially in TikTok videos. It is interesting to note here that equal rights for women in Kashmir were stated as a significant justification for stripping Article 370.

Hannah Arendt asserts that a crime against humanity becomes banal when it is committed in a routine and systematic way. The banality of evil makes people accept as well as justify the use of oppressive policies, to bring back those who have allegedly lost the right track or are misguided even at the cost of a huge humanitarian crisis. The narrow-minded Indian popular discourse on violence towards Kashmiri women, which views it through the limited lens of law and order or solely from the point of view of a women’s rights narrative, does not really further the cause of Kashmiri women. It only divorces the systemic violence against them from the whole power principle of occupation which is really critical to untangle the political dynamics of gender, religion, and conflict in Kashmir.

–The writer is a Lecturer at Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan