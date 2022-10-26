Share:

LAHORE-Talented Asad Zaman stunned Asia’s No. 1 U-16 player Haider Ali Rizwan in the Ali Embroidery Mills Pvt Ltd ATF 16&Under Asian Tennis Tour 2022 Leg-2 here at SBP Tennis Academy Nishtar Park on Tuesday.

In the boys U-16 quarterfinals, Asad was up against Haider, who recently became Asia’s No. 1 U-16 tennis player. Asad dominated the match right from the word go and put Haider under pressure, thus winning the first set 6-2. Haider made a good comeback and took the second set 6-4. Asad once again did his best in the third set, winning it 6-3 to register an upset win. Asad praised his coach Rashid Malik for the best coaching and training that is a key behind his successes at national and international level.

In the other quarterfinals, Bilal Asim, another student of Rashid Malik and winner of ATF U-16 Leg-1 singles title, thumped Hamza Roman 6-1, 6-0 while Hamid Israr defeated Ahtesham Humayun 7-6, 6-1. In the position matches, Sheheryar Anees trounced Nabeel Qayum 6-1, 6-0 and M Salaar beat Hamza Rehmat 6-1, 6-4. In the boys U-16 doubles quarterfinals, Hamid Israr/Hamza Roman beat Sheheryar Anees/M Salaar 6-3, 6-4 while Amir Mazari/Hamza Rehmat beat Nabeel Qayum/Kashan Tariq 2-6, 6-4, 10-3.

Meanwhile, in the Ali Embroidery Mills Pvt Ltd Punjab Junior Tennis Championship boys/girls U-14 quarterfinals, Nabeel Qayum beat Hajra Suhail 6-1, Bismel Zia beat Naad e Ali 6-1, Amna Qayum beat Aalay Husnain 6-3, Abdur Rehman beat Inam Bari 6-0. In boys/girls U-10 pre-quarterfinals, Hajra Suhail beat Nameer Ahsan 6-0, M Ibrahim Hussain Gill beat Shafay Iqbal 6-0, Mustafa Uzair Rana beat Ayan Shahbaz 6-2 and Zayd Ahmad beat Ahsan Bari 6-3.